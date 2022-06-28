Warrant for felony dog attack charge issued after deadly mauling in Huffman

A warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a deadly dog mauling in Huffman earlier this month, officials say.

The warrant for Matthew Leroy Satchell is for a felony dog attack charge, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Nicolas Vasquez was attacked by three dogs on June 9 near the intersection of Havard Road and Knoll Lane.

A man was mauled by dogs near Havard Road and Knoll Lane in Huffman.

A neighbor found Vasquez in the ditch and called 911. Vasquez passed away in the hospital 10 days later.

Family says Vasquez suffered dog bites on nearly every part of his body and had to have his legs and an arm amputated.

Photos of the dogs involved

The dogs were taken by animal control.