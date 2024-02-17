The funeral for Harris County Deputy Ronald Bates, who was killed in a crash last week, will be held on Saturday. The visitation for Bates will take place at 10 a.m. at Fallbrook Church at 12512 Walters Road. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

Bates, a 62-year-old off-duty deputy, was identified as the victim of Saturday's fatal crash in Downtown Houston by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to a statement released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Bates finished his shift and was driving his personal vehicle when he was involved in a one-vehicle crash.

The Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, expressed his condolences on Bates' death through his official Twitter account on Feb. 11. He wrote, "Today, the Harris County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of our deputies, Ronald Bates. Sgt. Bates was a dedicated public servant, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to join in the celebration of Bates' life and mourn his passing.