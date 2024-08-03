HPD patrol involved in two-vehicle accident on Preston Street

Houston Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of their patrol vehicles in downtown Houston.

In the morning hours around 5:30 a.m., HPD was called to a two vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Preston Street at the intersection of Bastrop Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Initial investigation claims one person had to be extrivated from the vehicle, but it is unknown who it was.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

HPD has not reported on the injuries of those involved.

The crash is under investigation at this time.