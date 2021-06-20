HPD: Harris Co. Constable Deputy's home broken into, family shot at; gunman still on the loose

article

The city of Houston got off to a violent start to Father's Day, after a Harris County Constable Deputy's home was broken into and his family was shot at.

Around 2:20 a.m. HPD got a call to "assist an officer" at The Viv Apartments in the 2200 block of Dallas near Columbus St. The officer was described as an off-duty deputy with Harris County Pct. 1.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, an unknown suspect broke into the deputy's apartment, armed with a shotgun and "some type of assault rifle."

Shortly afterward, the man opened fire, hitting the deputy's wife in the leg and his 4-year-old stepdaughter in her arm. The deputy's wife is OK, officials say and the child is currently in surgery.

Chief Finner says it's unclear if the attack was targeted but gunfire was exchanged and the deputy is confident he hit the suspect. Additionally, Chief Finner says a separate blood trail corroborates that belief.

An investigation remains underway and because the suspect is still on the loose, officers are asking the public for assistance in locating them to make an arrest. He has been described as Hispanic, standing at 5'5" wearing all black.

