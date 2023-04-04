HPD: Female suspect pepper sprays employee after failing to pay for their meal, authorities searching for her

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating the suspects involved in a robbery with bodily injury.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on March 25 around 4 p.m., when an unknown male and female entered a restaurant, on the 500 block of East Tidwell.

Officials said the man and woman ate a meal and then walked out of the restaurant without paying for their meal.

When an employee approached the man and woman outside the restaurant and told them they needed to pay, that's when the woman pepper sprayed the employee in the face.

She then got into the passenger seat of a white Toyota Tundra and fled the scene.

The woman is described as a white female, 30 to 40 years old, 5'7" to 5'8" tall, with dark hair.

The man is described as a white male, around 50 years old, 5'8" to 5'9" tall, slim build, and wore a mustache.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.