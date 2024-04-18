How to figure out if someone is using you for money

Scammers, aided by artificial intelligence, are luring victims online into long-distance love before asking for money or valuables.

These types of scams have been on the rise since the pandemic. A report by the Federal Trade Commission finds in 2022, nearly 70,000 people were conned out of $1.3 billion.

