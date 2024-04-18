Expand / Collapse search

How to figure out if someone is using you for money

By
Published  April 18, 2024 11:39pm CDT
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

How to figure out if someone is using you for money

Scammers, aided by artificial intelligence, are luring victims online into long-distance love before asking for money or valuables. These types of scams have been on the rise since the pandemic. A report by the Federal Trade Commission finds in 2022, nearly 70-thousand people were conned out of one-point-three-billion dollars.

HOUSTON - Scammers, aided by artificial intelligence, are luring victims online into long-distance love before asking for money or valuables.

These types of scams have been on the rise since the pandemic. A report by the Federal Trade Commission finds in 2022, nearly 70,000 people were conned out of $1.3 billion. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full story. 