Houston’s animal advocate community mourn loss of 61-year-old man who saved the lives of thousands of dogs

"Good morning from BARC," Cary Robinson can be heard saying on thousands of videos.

He spent almost every weekend for more than a decade volunteering at BARC.

"If you visited BARC on a Saturday or Sunday, you saw Cary Robinson at the shelter," said Jill Archibald with Houston PetSet.

"You wanted to smile after you heard his voice," said BARC volunteer Krysten Powers. "He was funny, he was witty, he was sarcastic."

BARC is not a no-kill shelter.

Robinson is known for posting pictures and videos of dogs that were having a hard time getting adopted.

"It wasn’t puppies, it wasn’t the cute little ones, it was the big scary, pitties, that was his bread and butter he loved them," Powers said.

"He was doing what he loved doing on his last day on Earth," said Tena Lundquist Faust, co-President of Houston PetSet. "He was down at BARC he was filming animals photographing them to try to give them a second chance."

Robinson saved an untold number of dogs from being euthanized by paying for boarding and vet bills.

"He would have never told you about it, he may say, ‘yeah, we got that dog out’ or ‘yeah, we’re handling it. I’ve got some people working on it but it was always him," said Powers.

Jake was one of the last dogs Robinson saved before he passed away. Robinson died in his sleep last Saturday night.

"The community will feel the loss of Cary Robinson for a very long time," said Lundquist Faust. "We will feel it in the rescue community animals, will feel it BARC, will feel it personally our hearts, will feel it for a very long time."

For more information on how you can help, visit bit.ly/CarysDogs

