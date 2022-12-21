Houston's airports gear up for final rush before Christmas as bitterly cold weather approaches

Saturday and Christmas Day aren't expected to be busy fly days.

However, on Thursday and Friday, more than 300,000 people are expected to fly out of Hobby and Bush Airports in Houston.

You never know what to expect when flying around the holidays.

"It wasn't bad for a holiday flight," said Yetty Ayoola who arrived from Houston from Atlanta Wednesday night. "I think we were delayed about 20 minutes and the flight was smooth, so looking forward to the rest of the holidays, I'm excited. It's Christmas."

Since there's no precipitation expected with Thursday's Arctic Blast, Houston airports shouldn't be affected by weather,

"At the moment, we don't foresee that we need to treat the runways or the roadways that lead to the terminal," said Augusto Bernal, Communications Director for Houston Airports.

What travelers need to be concerned about is what's going on in other parts of the country. The weather in cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, and Chicago could cause delays and cancelations.

"So, before you drive to Bush and Hobby Airports, make sure you have the status of your flight," Bernal said.

One of the biggest problems at Bush Airport this year has been traffic delays getting to the terminals.

"The construction situation has improved a lot since early summer," said Bernal. "We've reopened most of the lanes for the terminal roads."

Still, give yourself a little extra time to be on the safe side.

"We're still recommending people give themselves plenty of time, so they can navigate the roadways, find a parking spot, and reach their gate comfortably on time," Bernal said.