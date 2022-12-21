Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston's airports gear up for final rush before Christmas as bitterly cold weather approaches

By
Published 
The First 15
FOX 26 Houston

How will winter weather affect holiday travel?

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with some travelers about their flights headed into Houston prior to the brutal cold expected on Thursday and Friday.

HOUSTON - Saturday and Christmas Day aren't expected to be busy fly days. 

However, on Thursday and Friday, more than 300,000 people are expected to fly out of Hobby and Bush Airports in Houston.

You never know what to expect when flying around the holidays.

"It wasn't bad for a holiday flight," said Yetty Ayoola who arrived from Houston from Atlanta Wednesday night. "I think we were delayed about 20 minutes and the flight was smooth, so looking forward to the rest of the holidays, I'm excited. It's Christmas."

Since there's no precipitation expected with Thursday's Arctic Blast, Houston airports shouldn't be affected by weather,

"At the moment, we don't foresee that we need to treat the runways or the roadways that lead to the terminal," said Augusto Bernal, Communications Director for Houston Airports.

Winterizing your vehicle ahead of colder than normal temperatures Christmas weekend

As we prepare for that winter freeze, FOX 26’s Gabby Hart shares an important reminder on how to ensure your vehicle is ready for the cold weather.

What travelers need to be concerned about is what's going on in other parts of the country. The weather in cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, and Chicago could cause delays and cancelations.

"So, before you drive to Bush and Hobby Airports, make sure you have the status of your flight," Bernal said.

One of the biggest problems at Bush Airport this year has been traffic delays getting to the terminals.

"The construction situation has improved a lot since early summer," said Bernal. "We've reopened most of the lanes for the terminal roads."

Still, give yourself a little extra time to be on the safe side.

"We're still recommending people give themselves plenty of time, so they can navigate the roadways, find a parking spot, and reach their gate comfortably on time," Bernal said. 