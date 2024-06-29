Houstonians Seek Relief as City Faces Heat Advisory
HOUSTON - With temperatures soaring and the heat index reaching critical levels, Houstonians grappled with the sweltering heat today. Local authorities have responded by activating cooling centers across the city to help residents cope with the dangerously high temperatures.
Amidst the stifling heat and humidity, Houston residents had to adapt their daily routines and take precautions. Joggers and walkers were seen taking frequent breaks in the shade, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and limiting exposure.
Patrick Partridge, a runner who braved the outdoor heat, shared his strategy for staying cool. "It's important to stay hydrated as well. Houston's a very hot place, so I try to stay in the shade on breaks," he said amid the sounds of passersby.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area, signaling conditions that pose a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses. The advisory came as little surprise to those who felt the brunt of the temperature that, when combined with humidity, felt well above 100 degrees.
Lauren Kohler, a local taking brief stints outdoors, joked about the contrasting indoor and outdoor climates. "Being inside and then outside for a little bit… it’s a lot…it stinks," she remarked.
Swimmers were cautious. One pool-goer putting the emphasis on hydration quipped, "What do you do? Hydrate, right? You barely walk."
The City of Houston's initiative to open cooling centers is a proactive measure to protect its citizens. The city announced that Houston libraries, except for the Central Library downtown, will serve as cooling centers during normal business hours on Saturday and Sunday. Select community centers are expected to open throughout the city starting at 10 a.m.
- Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, 8501 W. Montgomery, 77088:12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Centerm, 6719 W. Montgomery, 77091: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Alief Neighborhood Center, 11903 Bellaire Blvd., 77072: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Bracewell Neighborhood Library, 9002 Kingspoint, 77089: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Carnegie Neighborhood Library, 1050 Quitman, 77009: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Family History Research Center, 5300 Caroline, 77004:10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Collier Regional Library 6200 Pinemont, 77092: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, 6402 Market St., 77007: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- TECHLink Dixon, 8002 Hirsch, 77016: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m
- Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center, 4014 Market St., 77007: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Flores Neighborhood Library, 110 N. Milby, 77003: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- African American History Research Center, 1300 Victor St., 77019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.,77045: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Heights Neighborhood Library, 1302 Heights Blvd., 77008: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hillendahl Neighborhood Library, 2436 Gessner, 77080: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Houston History Research Center, 550 McKinney, 77002: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Johnson Neighborhood Library 3517 Reed Rd., 77051: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Jungman Neighborhood Library, 5830 Westheimer Rd., 77051: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Kendall Neighborhood Library, 609 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 77079: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Looscan Neighborhood Library, 2510 Willowick, 77027: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St, 77011: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m
- Mancuso Neighborhood Library, 6767 Bellfort, 77087: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Melcher Neighborhood Library, 7200 Keller, 77012: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W Gray St, 77019: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Montrose Neighborhood Library, 4100 Montrose Blvd., 77006: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m
- Moody Neighborhood Library, 9525 Irvington Blvd., 77076: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St., 77016: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oak Forest Neighborhood Library, 1349 W. 43rd Street, 77018: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Park Place Regional Library, 8145 Park Place Blvd., 77017: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Ring Neighborhood Library, 8835 Long Point Dr., 77055: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library, 3223 Wilcrest Dr., 77042: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Scenic Woods Regional Library 10677 Homestead Rd., 77016: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Smith Neighborhood Library, 3624 Scott St., 77004: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., 77074: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Stanaker Neighborhood Library, 611 S/Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr., 77011: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd., 77051: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library, 7405 Stella Link Rd., 77025: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis St., 77004: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tuttle Neighborhood Library, 702 Kress, 77020: 12 noon - 8 p.m
- Vinson Neighborhood Library, 3810 W. Fuqua, 77045: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Walker Neighborhood Library 5505 Belrose, 77035: 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- Walter Neighborhood Library, 7660 Clarewood, 77036, 12 noon - 8 p.m.
- West End Multi Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd., 77007: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m
- Young Neighborhood Library, 5107 Griggs, 77021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.