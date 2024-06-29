Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory issued for Houston area until June 30

Published  June 29, 2024 3:20pm CDT
Houston Heat
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A Heat Advisory has been issued for south central and southeast Texas, including the Houston area until Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the alert as heat index values are expected to soar up to 112 degrees.

According to officials, the heat advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday evening and then be back in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids and avoid staying in the sun for prolonged periods of time.