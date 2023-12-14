A woman was found dead in an apartment fire in southeast Houston on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex in the 7400 block of Fairway Drive around 10:19 p.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Fire Department says they received reports that people may have been trapped inside the apartment.

The Houston Fire Department at the scene of an apartment fire on Fairway.

Two adults and two children managed to escape the fire in an upstairs unit, but a woman in her 30s was found dead in the apartment, officials say.

MORE NEWS: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of Houston girl, 17, near the Galleria

Three other units were also damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.