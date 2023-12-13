A suspect is in custody in the deadly stabbing of a teen girl near the Galleria over the weekend, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says.

The police chief says the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning, and more details are to come. The female suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police say 17-year-old Kayla Stevenson was robbed and stabbed multiple times on W. Alabama Street near Sage Road around 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

Kayla Stevenson (Photo provided by family)

Police say a sergeant working an extra job in the area was flagged down by a citizen who said that two females were fighting, possibly over a bag.

The sergeant went to the scene and found the teen on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

17-year-old Kayla Stevenson (right) with her mother, Kylie. (Photo courtesy of Kylie Stevenson)

Police say Stevenson worked at a store in the Galleria and was on her way to work.

Her mother tells FOX 26 that Stevenson had given birth to a baby girl six months ago.