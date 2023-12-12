A teen who was stabbed to death near the Galleria while walking to work has been identified.

Police say 17-year-old Kayla Stevenson was robbed and stabbed multiple times on W. Alabama Street near Sage Road around 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a sergeant working an extra job in the area was flagged down by a citizen who said that two females were fighting, possibly over a bag.

The sergeant went to the scene and found the teen on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police say Stevenson worked at a store in the Galleria and was on her way to work.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Witnesses described the suspect as an Asian woman, 25 to 35 years old, wearing black clothing and riding a blue "cruiser style" bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.