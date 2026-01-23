The Brief A winter storm will bring the threat of icy roads and freezing cold temperatures. Some Houston-area school district have already begun to cancel classes Monday. Here are the latest updates and live coverage.



Houston is bracing for a weekend winter storm that brings the risk of freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills and icy road conditions.

Here are the latest updates on the forecast, what people need to do to prepare and the steps state and local leaders are taking ahead of the storm.

Watch live:

FOX 26 will bring you the latest updates on the winter storm, what you need to do to prepare and how local and state officials are getting ready.

LIVE UPDATES

1 p.m.: Extreme Cold Warning

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning for San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Montgomery, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Jackson, Brazoria and Galveston counties from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Monday.

An extreme cold watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

12:50 p.m.: Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for some Houston-area counties, including Harris, Liberty, Waller, Fort Bend, Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Washington and Wharton from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

12:30 p.m.: School closures announced

Several Houston-area school districts have begun announcing closures for Monday including Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Aldine ISD, Spring ISD, Humble ISD and more.

9 a.m.: Latest winter storm timeline

A strong Arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch and an Extreme Cold Watch for much of Southeast Texas, including the greater Houston area, highlighting the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and dangerously cold air as the front undercuts lingering moisture.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.