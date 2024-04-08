Texas weather: Tornado warning issued for Huntsville, New Waverly

A tornado warning has been issued for Huntsville and New Waverly until 4 p.m.

The warning indicates that conditions are conducive to tornado formation, posing a significant risk to those in its path.

The warning polygon outlines the specific area at risk, and individuals within this zone must seek shelter promptly.

