Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 9:30 PM CST until WED 12:30 AM CST, Polk County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:51 PM CST until TUE 11:45 PM CST, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:48 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM CST, Austin County, San Jacinto County, Washington County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:50 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County

Houston weather: School districts announcing delays for Wednesday, January 24

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The wet weather across the Houston area has forced some school districts to announce a delayed start for Wednesday, January 24, 2024. 

The following school districts have announced delays to FOX 26: 

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD - Classes will have a 2-hour delayed start on Wednesday due to excessive rain received over the past 48 hours. School officials said they will update the entire school community by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning if there are any additional changes. 

Livingston ISD - Schools will start on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday. All schedules will begin two hours later than the regular time. 

Sheperd ISD - Schools will start on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday. This will allow the transportation department time to assess roadways as well as increase visibility for our bus drivers as they navigate our community to transport students to school. Shepherd High School and Middle School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Shepherd Intermediate and Primary School will begin at 9:40 a.m.