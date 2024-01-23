Houston weather: School districts announcing delays for Wednesday, January 24

The wet weather across the Houston area has forced some school districts to announce a delayed start for Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The following school districts have announced delays to FOX 26:

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD - Classes will have a 2-hour delayed start on Wednesday due to excessive rain received over the past 48 hours. School officials said they will update the entire school community by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning if there are any additional changes.

Livingston ISD - Schools will start on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday. All schedules will begin two hours later than the regular time.

Sheperd ISD - Schools will start on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday. This will allow the transportation department time to assess roadways as well as increase visibility for our bus drivers as they navigate our community to transport students to school. Shepherd High School and Middle School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Shepherd Intermediate and Primary School will begin at 9:40 a.m.