Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that many residents who had to evacuate their homes along the San Jacinto River last week can now return to their neighborhoods, although she urged caution because some roads could still be flooded.

On Monday, Judge Hidalgo lifted the mandatory evacuation that had been ordered for residents along the East Fork last week as river levels rose following several days of heavy rain. Residents along the West Fork had also been encouraged to leave their homes or prepare to shelter in place for a few days.

PREVIOUS: Harris County evacuation ordered along San Jacinto River

Judge Hidalgo says, as of Monday morning, 233 people and 186 pets were rescued in the county, but no deaths were reported.

"I know that evacuating is stressful, but I do want to thank people for following our advice. Flooding is one of the leading causes of death in these kinds of situations, and we haven't had a single death that we know of. We haven't had any major injuries that we know of," Judge Hidalgo said. "That happens, of course, because of our first responders but also because of the individuals in the community who headed our warnings and who took responsible steps in evacuating themselves and their families," Judge Hidalgo said.

For those returning to their homes, Judge Hidalgo says impacts are significantly better but some neighborhoods will still have highwater like Belleau Wood, North Shore, Forest Cove and Rio Villa. She reminds the public to never drive into highwater.

RELATED: Houston police rescue man, dogs from floodwaters

As residents return home, the focus will now turn to clean up and recovery.

"In terms of cleaning up, getting the water out of their homes, making sure belongings are safe is really, really crucial. I want to make a point here about obviously mold and mosquitoes. These are the main two threats we have right now in the homes," Judge Hidalgo said. "So on mold, that's why you want to get it out as soon as possible, that black mold, before it becomes an issue for your family. And then mosquitoes. It is mosquito season, and as folks know, standing water is breeding grounds for mosquitoes, they can carry very dangerous diseases."

She says public health officials will go out to test areas and spray anywhere that tests positive for disease. However, she’s still urging residents to pour out any standing water that has collected in items like buckets or old tires as soon as possible.

Officials remind residents who are moving debris to wear protective gear like heavy work cloves and heavy shoes or boots. Some debris could contain hazardous material. Wildlife like reptiles and rodents may have been displaced by the floodwaters, so remain alert and stay away from them.

Residents who need help with recovery efforts will be able to contact 211, which is led by the United Way, to be connected with partners and resources. She says some of the services are still being established, but residents can call to find their nearest food distribution center as well as connect them with an organization that can help clean out muck and flood-damaged materials from their homes.

Shelters

The following shelters remain open:

• Greenhouse International Church: 200 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067

• Calvary Baptist Church: 816 N Blair Ave, Cleveland, TX 77327

Important links

• The Harris County Office of Emergency Management has a website with recovery resources. Click here.

• Residents and businesses are asked to report damages to their property to the state. Click here.

• Connective is also collecting information to help determine needs across the communities. Click here.

• If you would like to volunteer your time, visit Volunteer Houston for opportunities.