Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Cherokee County

Houston weather: Record low temperature; sunshine this afternoon

FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston set a record low this morning and will likely set a record for the coldest afternoon as well. The current record is a high of 37, and we only expect to reach the mid-30s.

The great news is that we will have sunshine and extremely dry air today, so that should eliminate most of the remaining ice.

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Frigid temperatures this morning with a wind chill advisory in effect, then sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Watch for another hard freeze tonight followed by milder air on Wednesday and highs in the 60s by Thursday!

Another cold front will bring cold mornings to end the week, but afternoon high temperatures will be tolerable.

Icy Houston road conditions

After icy roads led to hundreds of crashes on Monday morning, icy conditions and closures still persist in some areas on Tuesday morning. Click here to see a list.

Houston-area school & business closures

Due to concerns about extreme cold and wind chill conditions across Texas and the Houston area, some schools and businesses are closing on Tuesday.

Click here to see a list of schools.

Click here to see a list of businesses.