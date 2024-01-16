Houston set a record low this morning and will likely set a record for the coldest afternoon as well. The current record is a high of 37, and we only expect to reach the mid-30s.

The great news is that we will have sunshine and extremely dry air today, so that should eliminate most of the remaining ice.

Watch for another hard freeze tonight followed by milder air on Wednesday and highs in the 60s by Thursday!

Another cold front will bring cold mornings to end the week, but afternoon high temperatures will be tolerable.

Icy Houston road conditions

After icy roads led to hundreds of crashes on Monday morning, icy conditions and closures still persist in some areas on Tuesday morning. Click here to see a list.

Houston-area school & business closures

Due to concerns about extreme cold and wind chill conditions across Texas and the Houston area, some schools and businesses are closing on Tuesday.

Click here to see a list of schools.

Click here to see a list of businesses.