Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
7
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston school closures tomorrow: Weather cancellations, delays due to Texas Arctic Blast

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Due to concerns regarding extreme cold and wind chill conditions across Texas and the Houston area, some schools will be closing all campuses and facilities on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.

School Closures

  • Cleveland ISD will close all campuses and facilities. The warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School will be extending their hours of operation until 5PM Tuesday. All enrolled Cleveland ISD students and their families are welcome.

School Delayed Opening

  • Corrigan-Camden ISD will have a delayed start of school on Tuesday, January 16. School will start at 10:00am.