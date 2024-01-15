Houston school closures tomorrow: Weather cancellations, delays due to Texas Arctic Blast
HOUSTON - Due to concerns regarding extreme cold and wind chill conditions across Texas and the Houston area, some schools will be closing all campuses and facilities on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.
School Closures
- Cleveland ISD will close all campuses and facilities. The warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School will be extending their hours of operation until 5PM Tuesday. All enrolled Cleveland ISD students and their families are welcome.
School Delayed Opening
- Corrigan-Camden ISD will have a delayed start of school on Tuesday, January 16. School will start at 10:00am.