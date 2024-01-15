Houston business closures tomorrow: Weather cancellations, delays due to Texas Arctic Blast
HOUSTON - Due to concerns regarding extreme cold and wind chill conditions across Texas and the Houston area, some businesses will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.
Business Closures
- All Harris County Tax Office locations will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Tax Office customers may still conduct business online at www.hctax.net. These services include paying property taxes, registering to vote, and renewing automobile registrations.
- The Houston Zoo will be closing early at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan 15, and will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. All non-member ticket holders may reschedule their Zoo visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.
- All Brazos County offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, for non-essential personnel. Commissioners Court has been canceled for this week. All posted agenda items will be carried over to January 23.