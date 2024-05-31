Thousands of people across Houston and Southeast Texas are left without power on Friday morning due to storms.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 8:45 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 30,988 customers affected by outages.

As of 8:45 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 16,824 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Centerpoint Energy has removed their outage map, but you can click here to see the latest numbers, sign up for restoration updates and report an outage at your home.