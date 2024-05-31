Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:42 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:31 AM CDT until FRI 9:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:40 AM CDT until FRI 10:45 AM CDT, Galveston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:55 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 8:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:12 AM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:11 AM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:34 AM CDT until FRI 10:30 AM CDT, Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:26 AM CDT until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:15 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston power outages: Centerpoint, Entergy tracker; report an outage

By
Published  May 31, 2024 7:41am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Thousands of people across Houston and Southeast Texas are left without power on Friday morning due to storms.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 8:45 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 30,988 customers affected by outages.

As of 8:45 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 16,824 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Centerpoint Energy has removed their outage map, but you can click here to see the latest numbers, sign up for restoration updates and report an outage at your home.