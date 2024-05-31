Another round of storms is moving across Southeast Texas on Friday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our entire viewing until 11 a.m.

The main weather threats today are heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

Houston-area weather watches and warnings

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday for Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Jackson, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton counties.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Matagorda, Jackson and Wharton counties until 7:30 a.m., but the NWS canceled it early.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Montgomery and Walker counties until 9:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Fort Bend County, eastern Montgomery County, southwestern San Jacinto County, northwestern Brazoria County, northwestern Liberty County, southeastern Walker County and central Harris County until 7:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for south central Wharton County, east central Jackson County and northwestern Matagorda County until 7:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwestern Galveston County, northeastern Brazoria County, and southern Harris County until 7:15 a.m.

Houston weekend forecast

More scattered storms are possible on Saturday and lower chances for storms on Sunday.

With lower rain chances come warmer temperatures next week.