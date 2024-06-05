As thunderstorms sweep through the region, air traffic at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P Hobby Airport is experiencing significant disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued ground stops for departures from multiple air traffic control centers in the affected areas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, departures have been grounded since 10:26 AM CDT and are expected to continue until 11:45 AM CDT. The grounding is attributed to the severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, rendering departures unsafe. While there is a low probability of the grounding being extended beyond the current timeframe, travelers are advised to stay updated on the situation.

Similarly, departures to Houston William P Hobby Airport have been halted since 10:26 AM CDT and are projected to remain grounded until 12:00 PM CDT. The FAA has assessed the probability of extension for this ground stop as medium, ranging from 30% to 60%. This decision comes in response to the adverse weather conditions affecting air traffic control centers in the region.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The impacted departure points include various air traffic control centers, namely ZTL, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZMA, ZME, and ZAB. Passengers are urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses and any potential delays or cancellations.

In addition to the aviation disruptions, residents of Houston can anticipate a change in weather patterns. Meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of cooling showers later in the morning, accompanied by potential strong storms. The inclement weather is expected to persist through the early afternoon, as a mass of rain-cooled air moves into the area from Dallas.