George Bush Intercontinental Airport finds itself amidst a weather-induced operational pause as thunderstorms loom over the region. Departures to the airport have been grounded, with a probability of extension hovering between 30-60%.

Passengers and airline operators are advised to anticipate potential delays and extensions to the ground stop, as the likelihood of thunderstorms persists. The grounding affects departures from multiple air traffic control centers including ZLA, ZTL, ZDC, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZDV, ZMA, ZKC, ZME, ZID, and ZAB.

The airport is currently experiencing departure delays averaging 30 minutes, with an increasing trend, attributed to the adverse weather conditions. Runway configurations are adjusted to accommodate arrivals and departures, with Runways 26R, 26L, and 27 handling arrivals, and Runways 15R and 15L designated for departures.

As the region braces for the possibility of strong storms and cooling showers, travelers are reminded to prioritize safety and preparedness throughout their journey.