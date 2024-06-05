The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a new departure delay for George Bush Intercontinental Airport, citing the presence of thunderstorms in the area. The average delay for flights is around 15 minutes.

According to forecasts, there is a decent chance of cooling showers late in the morning, but also the potential for a couple of strong storms. Scattered showers and storms from late morning through early afternoon are expected, as a surge of rain-cooled air moves in from the Dallas area. Despite the weather conditions, temperatures are still expected to reach the low 90s in most areas.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend indicates continued high heat and humidity, emphasizing the importance of staying informed and prepared for changing weather conditions.