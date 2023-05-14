Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SUN 6:56 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until WED 4:13 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:30 AM CDT until WED 7:13 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:24 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:19 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:10 AM CDT until SUN 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:30 AM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County

Houston weather forecast for Mother's Day: Rounds of storms and heavy rain

Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Mother's Day unfortunately looks quite messy, with rounds of storms and heavy rain throughout the day.

The Flood Watch has been expanded east to now include Montgomery, Harris and Galveston counties among others through 7 p.m.

Houston weather: Mother's Day forecast

Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango has the forecast for Mother's Day.

The work week starts drier, but warmer with only isolated rain expected Monday.

A slow moving front looks to maybe make it to the coast midweek and stall once again boosting our rain chances. 

