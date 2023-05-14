Mother's Day unfortunately looks quite messy, with rounds of storms and heavy rain throughout the day.

The Flood Watch has been expanded east to now include Montgomery, Harris and Galveston counties among others through 7 p.m.

The work week starts drier, but warmer with only isolated rain expected Monday.

A slow moving front looks to maybe make it to the coast midweek and stall once again boosting our rain chances.

