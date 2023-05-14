Mother’s Day in the Houston area will be messy, with round of storms and heavy rain throughout the day.

Some high-water locations have been reported on the roadways, and driver should exercise caution.

WEATHER LATEST: Mother's Day forecast

Harris County

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, some street flooding has been reported at the following locations on the northwest side of the county:

FM 529/290 in both directions

21000 Roberts Cemetery Rd, north of 2920

24600 Mesquite River Trl @ Old Windmill Trl (Hockley)

19600 Juergen

249/Killough St

20300 Huffsmith Kohrville

Houston Transtar is not currently reporting any high-water locations on roadways, but you can check for updates before you drive on their website. Click here.

Montgomery County

According to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, the following roads are either closed or down to one lane as of 11 a.m.

CLOSED Dobbin at Lake Creek (high water)

CLOSED Mt Mariah at the bridges (high water)

CLOSED Johnson Rd (high water)

CLOSED GLENMONT ESTATES/ROSE CIR (high water)

CLOSED ROBERTS CEMETARY/CHARLES CIR (high water)

CLOSED FM 1774/FM 149 (high water)

CLOSED FM 149 / JACKSON RD (high water)

CLOSED 24650 W FM 1097 NEAR SALAS RANCH (high water)

Drive Safely

If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember, "Turn Around, Don’t Drown".

According to the National Weather Service, six inches of water can reach the bottom of most cars, a foot of water will cause most vehicles to float, and two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

