Humidity will be on the rise this week.

Monday features another round of southerly breezes with gusts up to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies prevail on Tuesday with highs soaring to the mid and upper 80s by midweek.

North Texas could see showers and strong storms tonight and into Tuesday morning. Houston could see a few showers/ isolated storms Tuesday morning, but the severe threat looks to stay to our north.

The next best chance to see rain will be this weekend.