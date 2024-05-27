Expand / Collapse search
Houston weather: Excessive heat warning issued for portions of Houston-area

Published  May 27, 2024 7:29am CDT
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An excessive heat warning has been issued for several counties in the Houston-area as Mother Nature will certainly be bringing on the heat on Memorial Day. 

The counties in the excessive heat warning include: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Waller, Wharton, and Washington County. 

Dangerously hot conditions are are on the way for Memorial Day with heat index values up to 114 degrees. 

If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on neighbors and relatives. 

You should also take extra precautions while you're outside including: wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothing, trying to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening, and take action if you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. 

The excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday night. 

Other counties in the Houston-area are under a heat advisory throughout the day on Monday. 