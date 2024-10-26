Houston voters flock to polls during lone weekend voting opportunity ahead of Election Day

Early voting is underway throughout Texas, with the opportunity to cast ballots ahead of the general election on Nov. 5 continuing until Nov. 1. In Houston, voters had their only chance to vote over the weekend.

As Election Day nears, voters are expressing the importance of participation in the electoral process. "There's so much at stake in this election no matter what side you're on. The choices are very clear," voter Dave Wheat said.

John Smith, 67, highlighted the election's impact on future generations: "It’s about my kids and my grandkids, great-grandchildren. It’s important we bring them up in a future they can see."

This election is crucial as it will decide the fate of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, determining who will lead the country over the next four years.

"It's the only way to get the country to run the way we want it. We have to have a say in the matter," remarked Dave, a voter who supports the Republican ticket for peace and prosperity.

At a rally in Houston, Harris advocated for reproductive rights and freedom, while Trump, speaking in Austin, condemned the current border policies and emphasized immigration issues.

Harris stressed the gravity of the situation in her rally held at Shell Energy Stadium, saying, "We will not be silenced. We know what’s happening here in Texas. Doctors and nurses can go to prison for life simply for providing reproductive care."

Trump criticized Harris’s approach to border policy, stating, "What Kamala Harris has done at our border is cruel, it’s violently heartless. Her policy of importing migrant gangs is a crime against our country."

Voters stress the importance of being well-informed, suggesting that education is the best tool for those heading to the polls. "It’s about our community, it’s about us trying to show people that we matter," said a voter eager to see an increased turnout.

More than 570,000 people have already voted in person early, according to the Harris County Clerk's Office.