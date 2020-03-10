Houston VA Hospital begins screening visitors for coronavirus

article

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center has begun screening patients, visitors, and employees who enter the main medical center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics for coronavirus.

If you have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call the hospital at 713-794-8985 before visiting.

The screening consists of three questions:

- Do you have a fever, cough, or other flu-like symptoms?

- Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran, South Korea, or other countries/regions known to have positive cases of coronavirus in the last 14 days?

- Have you been in close contact with someone, including healthcare workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?

"We know that screening all who enter our facility will slow down our operations, but it is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of all," the VA said in a statement.

