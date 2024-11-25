The Houston Rockets, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and Kroger are partnering for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Monday.

Turkeys and Thanksgiving meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the drive-up event at the Toyota Center. It starts at 10 a.m. along Polk Street.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

There is a limit of one Thanksgiving meal per vehicle. Families will also receive a ticket voucher for a Rockets home game.

The event is open to the public. Rockets legends will make appearances.