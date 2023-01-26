Houston traffic: Weekend road closures from 1/28 - 1/30

Houston traffic can be difficult to navigate so be aware of major road closures going into this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway between Crosstimbers Street and Cavalcade Street will be closed for pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

TxDOT suggested drivers use I-610 to bypass the closure.

The Harris County Toll Road also said there will be major road closures for this weekend from Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Toll Road Authority)

They say the Sam Houston Tollway will close the two right northbound mainlanes between the northbound Tanner exit and the Central Plaza. In addition, the northbound Clay Road entrance will be closed as well.