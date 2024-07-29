A serious four-vehicle crash on the North Sam Houston Tollway West near SH 249 led to the closure of all westbound lanes. As of 7:30 a.m., those lanes are reopened.

At least two people were transported by a Life Flight unit.

Backup from four-car crash

The incident is caused significant delays, particularly near Beltway 8/Gessner. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

