Houston traffic alert: Overnight closure to occur on Southwest Sam Houston Tollway starting tonight

The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced an overnight closure will take place along Southwest Sam Houston Tollway starting on Monday night.

According to officials, the two, left westbound main lanes from Almeda Road to Post Oak Road will alternate being closed.

The two, right westbound main lanes from Almeda Road to Post Oak Road will alternate being closed.

Officials said the westbound Almeda Road entrance ramp, along with the westbound Post Oak exit ramp, will be closed during the right lane closure.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Monday and go through Wednesday, November 13 at 5 a.m. nightly.