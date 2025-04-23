Houston man allegedly tried to set coworker on fire using Lysol, lighter

The Brief Khalid Elhindi was arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records state he allegedly sprayed gasoline on a coworker and tried to use a lighter and Lysol to set him on fire. Elhindi had his bond set to $50,000.



A Houston man is in jail after allegedly attacking his fellow employee in the parking lot and attempting to set him on fire using Lysol, gasoline, and a lighter.

Aggravated assault arrest

The backstory:

Court documents state Khalid Elhindi was arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Elhindi allegedly approached a coworker of his in the parking lot of the Tomball company they both are temporary workers at.

He pulled out a Gatorade bottle full of gasoline and sprayed it on the coworker, documents report. He is then accused of taking out a cigarette lighter and a can of Lysol in an attempt to light the man on fire.

The victim began running away from Elhindi, who chased him around the parking lot, records state.

At some point, the victim fell and Elhindi allegedly straddled him while trying to spark the lighter, but he couldn't get it to light.

Court records state Elhindi said he was going to "mess up" the victim because of something involving his mother, but the victim said he didn't know Elhindi or his mother.

Bystanders were able to break up the altercation, officials report.

Elhindi was booked into Harris County Jail and his bond set to $50,000.