Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud named 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.

The NFL Rookie of the Year was voted on by fans, and Stroud was selected from among six finalists.

"First and foremost, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said Stroud. "I’d also like to thank my family and friends for the unwavering love and support. Also, I wouldn’t have had the success I did this year without my teammates and coaches. It’s a blessing to be named the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, especially considering all of the great players in my rookie class that were also nominated along with those that have won the honor before me. Thank you to the fans who took the time to vote for me. We’re excited about what we’re building in Houston and this is just the beginning."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Stroud, the No. 2 draft pick, had the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history. He also had six games with at least 300 passing yards, which is tied for the second-most by a rookie quarterback. Stroud set the NFL single-game rookie record with 470 passing yards in the Week 9 game against the Buccaneers.

Stroud had 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions, making him the youngest player of all to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The other finalists included Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Atlanta Falcolns running back Bijan Robinson.