DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Jr. win FOX NFL 2023 Awards

Houston fans! Your Houston Texans received some big awards in the FOX NFL 2023 Awards.

NFL on FOX fans voted on numerous awards and Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was named Coach of the Year, according to fans.

Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year, according to NFL on FOX fans.

And on the defensive side of the ball, Will Anderson Jr. was voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to NFL on FOX fans.

Congratulations to Ryans, Anderson Jr. and Stroud on the big awards!