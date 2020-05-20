Houston Texans 2020 NFL preseason schedule released

article

The Houston Texans 2020 preseason schedule is set.

The Texans will open the preseason on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 14.

In Week 2, the Texans host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 22.

The Texans are then back on the road against the New Orleans Saints on August 29, and will end the preseason at home against the Dallas Cowboys on September 3.

Kickoff for all Texans' preseason games is 7 p.m.

Here are the Texans' the preseason-season matchups:

August 14 at Minnesota Vikings 7 p.m.

August 22 Seattle Seahawks 7 p.m.

August 29 at New Orleans Saints 7 p.m.

September 3 Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m.

The Houston Texans will open their regular NFL season with an immediate challenge, as they visit the the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 10 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20pm in what will be the first game of the NFL season.

