Two drivers died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in southwest Houston on Monday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Synott Road near Clarewood Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, a pickup truck traveling northbound on Synott had been seen weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Houston police investigate a crash on Synott.

Police say the pickup was attempting to go around and pass another vehicle when the pickup truck crashed into a Nissan Altima that was traveling southbound. The Altima reportedly spun around and struck a pole.

MORE NEWS: Frustration mounts in Third Ward community following overnight gunfire incident

Police say the pickup truck then crashed head-on into a Chevy Malibu that was also traveling southbound.

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of the Malibu died at the scene.

The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital. Her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police say.

Police were speaking with witnesses who remained at the scene.