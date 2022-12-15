Man in custody, baby safe after SWAT standoff at Houston apartment

A man is in custody and a six-month-old baby is safe after a SWAT standoff at a Houston apartment.

Police say the incident began as a family violence call around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Skyline Vista.

According to HPD, a woman at the apartment told officers there had been a disturbance between her and her boyfriend.

When the officer asked if there were any weapons involved, police say the man in apartment answered and claimed he had multiple weapons.

The woman was moved away from the apartment for safety. Police say the man then came out of the apartment onto the front porch with a baby.

According to police, the man threatened to harm himself as he held multiple knives to his throat.

The baby was in a carseat in the man’s wingspan, but the man never made a threat to hurt the baby, police say.

Police attempted to negotiate with the man on the front porch, but at some point, SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, officials say.

After more negotiating, police say they saw a small window of opportunity and deployed "less lethal technology," getting the man away from the baby. The baby was taken to safety.

Police say the man took off running, but was taken into custody.

The woman and the baby boy were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The man was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated. He has not been evaluated.

The investigation into the incident and what led up to it continues.