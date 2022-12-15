Houston woman, ex-boyfriend dead in shooting police believe was murder-suicide

Houston police say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead after a shooting they believe was a murder-suicide.

The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in an apartment in the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive.

According to police, officers responded to the scene and met with a man who lives at the complex with his niece.

MORE: Bond for man charged with Takeoff's murder reduced

Police say the uncle reported that he stepped out of the apartment after getting a call from his niece’s ex-boyfriend who told him to meet him at the gate because he had some money for him.

While the uncle went to meet him, police say the ex-boyfriend – the suspect— had gone into the apartment unbeknownst to the uncle.

MORE: Houston police provide free service to help reduce catalytic converter thefts

When the uncle returned to the apartment, police say the uncle went to his niece’s room and found her with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say he also found the suspect with a gunshot wound.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Woodchase Drive.

According to HPD, the shootings are believed to be a murder-suicide at this point, but an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

MORE: 'I was shocked,' Porch pirates strike in reverse, returning packages they stole from a family

Police say the uncle reported that his niece and the suspect had broken up a few weeks ago.

"According to the reportee, they had been broken up for a couple of weeks now, but he didn't see this coming at any time so there was no reason to believe that he was coming here to do this," said HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.

The woman is said to be in her 30s and the suspect in his 40s.