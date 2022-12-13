Porch pirates that struck last week actually returned to the same house this week, but it isn’t what you think. You won’t believe what they did and said to the homeowner there where it happened in Northeast Houston.

"I was shocked," said homeowner Bryant Clark.

This time of year countless packages are stolen from porches, but this may be the only time the thief actually returned to the house days later and gave the stolen items back.

"Honestly, it was shocking. You don’t expect somebody to steal something from you and bring it back," Clark said. "These are for our two nieces and my nephew".

Those gifts going under the Christmas tree are so remarkable because Clark and his wife thought they’d never see them again. You see, they were stolen. The porch pirate was caught on their doorbell cam minutes after delivery but guess what? Every present in the pilfered package was given back to the family.





"The fact that they were able to say. ‘OK we’re going to step out - even in fear and do the right thing,’ is big," Clark said. "The level of courage in that, I have to respect. I’ve been a young man before. I’ve made foolish decisions. I think we all have. I believe grace is something given when not deserved, and we have to give it."



Turns out, deputies arrested the 19-year-old girl suspected of taking the package and several other young ladies are believed to have also been involved but even scarier than the police? Apparently, the porch pirates that hit this home have parents who ‘persuaded' all four girls to go back to the Clarks, apologize, and return what they stole.



"I’m proud of those young ladies who did that and their parents for saying hey look you guys made a mistake, not saying it’s right but you guys have to go make it right to some degree," Clark adds.

After a long talk with the ladies, Mr. and Mrs. Clark accepted their apology. The gifts are now where they belong.

The Clarks are ready for Christmas, and they actually have a few more youngsters who are in their hearts this holiday season, who ended up there in a most unlikely way.

"Change is possible," Clark explains. "Despite where you start, it’s how you finish and everyone deserves a little bit of grace. God gave it to us. We have to give it to others."

The Clarks say they hope these young ladies and everyone hearing about the story will learn a valuable lesson about doing what’s right even when you think no one is watching.