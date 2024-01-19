Houston police are searching for the suspects in a carjacking near Hermann Park last month.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5500 block of Hermann Park Drive.

Police say some people were sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot when they were approached by several armed males.

Police say the suspects forced them to get out of the vehicle and walk away, and then the suspects got into the vehicle and drove off.

Officers found the stolen vehicle parked along the road in the 5400 block of Madden Lane the next day, police say.

Police are searching for three males. There is no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston (713)222-TIPS.