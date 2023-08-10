Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman at 6366 New York Street around 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Houston stabbing: Woman stabbed in neck, died outside friends home on New York Street

Michael Anthony Wilson, 65, is charged with murder.

The identity of the woman killed is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim arrived in the front yard of a friend's residence, told her friend she had been stabbed, and then collapsed. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

Further investigation, witness statements, and evidence from the scene identified Wilson as the suspect. He was located a short time later and arrested.

Wilson was subsequently charged for his role and booked into the Harris County Jail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



