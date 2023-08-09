Houston police are investigating the death of a woman outside of a home on the city's south side.

The woman was found wounded around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of New York Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say the woman had a laceration and was pronounced dead.

Houston police investigate a womans death on New York Street.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.