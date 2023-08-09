Anton Lazzaro to be sentenced Wednesday for sex trafficking minors

Former Minnesota GOP donor and political operative Anton Lazzaro will learn his fate Wednesday after being convicted of sex trafficking minors.

Earlier this year, Lazzaro was found guilty of recruiting teenage girls and offering cash and gifts in exchange for sex. He now faces decades behind bars.

During a 10-day trial, the one-time Republican strategist admitted to having sex with girls as young as 15 but claims he thought they were older. All five victims testified against Lazzaro, but he maintains he never paid them.

In the pre-sentence report, his defense says the sex was consensual, and they object to the assertion "anybody was a victim in this case." Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, as well as restitution for the victims, and a payment of $30,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims' Fund.

Lazzaro has said he believes he was selectively prosecuted because of his political activities. While he faces decades in prison, his defense is asking that the 32-year-old serve the mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison, saying that's more than enough for a first-time offender.

Lazzaro's alleged co-conspirator Gisela Castro Medina testified against Lazzaro, saying he paid more than $50,000 to recruit teenage girls for sex. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty and began cooperating with prosecutors. She's scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Lazzaro's sentencing hearing is scheduled to being at 9 a.m. in federal court.