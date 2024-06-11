A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old woman with a pair of scissors at a Houston apartment, police say.

Michael Edward Banks, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member, officials say.

Michael Edward Banks (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The incident occurred in the 5500 block of De Soto Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers learned that the 20-year-old woman had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say Banks had gone to the apartment and got into an argument with the woman. It escalated, police say, and Banks assaulted the woman and stabbed her with the scissors.

Banks was detained at the scene and later charged and booked into the Harris County Jail, police say.