Houston SPCA provides 'puppy stress relief' to city officials and emergency responders

Coronavirus
HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA provided some puppy stress relief to the hardworking staff at Transtar, Harris County Office of Emergency Management, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Wednesday afternoon. 

The puppies are now headed into foster after being dumped at the adoption center on Tuesday. 

Give an animal in need a home during the COVID-19 pandemic

We could all use some more companionship while stuck at home, so maybe it's time to give an animal a home!

There are many ways to help animals during COVID-19. You can foster a pet in need, you can help a neighbor or a friend walk their dog, or socialize with their cat or kitten if their owner is at work all day.

Houston SPCA operates solely on donations. You can donate during this crisis on their website

