Houston shooting: Woman shot in motel room, gun and narcotics found

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to piece together what led to a woman being shot in a motel room in northwest Houston.

According to HPD Lieutenant Willkens, officers responded to a shooting at a motel in the 14000 block of Northwest Freeway that happened around 11 p.m. Inside one of the rooms, officials found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

HPD officials say they also found "quite a bit" of narcotics and a gun inside the room.

Image 1 of 2

 

The woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

HPD has limited information, but they say two Black men were in the room with the woman and left after she was shot, either on foot or in a vehicle.

Lt. WIllkens said they are unsure what the motive for the shooting might have been and are still investigating.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800.